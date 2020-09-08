Mount Pleasant voting whether to reinstate mask mandate

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant is voting Tuesday night on whether to reinstate its mask mandate.
Town Council failed to extend its mask ordinance last week when the previous one expired.
There was backlash in the town afterwards, including from Mayor Will Haynie who signed and shared a petition for town council to bring it back.
Tonight, town council is hearing from more than 50 people who want to speak about the issue.
The new ordinance failed to pass with a 5-4 vote last week because at least six members, making up a super-majority, would have had to vote for its passage.
