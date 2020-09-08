Person struck in N. Charleston hit-and-run dies from injuries; driver sought

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a passenger on a motorcycle which was struck in a hit-and-run in North Charleston has died from their injuries.
Highway Patrol officials reported the death on Tuesday.
The coroner’s office has not identified the deceased, and troopers are continuing to search for the driver of a car involved in the incident.
According to troopers, a 2020 Chevy 4-door was heading westbound when it struck a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle which had two people on it.
Investigators say the driver of the Chevy fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol.
