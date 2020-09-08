Police investigating after one person injured in West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on 1551 Sam Ritteneberg Blvd.
According to police officials, a man with non-life threatening injuries apparently drove himself to St. Francis Hospital.
Emergency operators received a call about the shooting at 2:50 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.
