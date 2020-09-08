Roper St. Francis sends data security breach warning to almost 93K patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare notified almost 93,000 patients of a data security breach involving Blackbaud that may have given hackers access to some personal data.
Blackbaud alerted RSFH of the breach on July 31, stating an unauthorized party gained access to Blackbaud’s systems between Feb. 7 and May 20. A release from Roper St. Francis Healthcare states Blackbaud said the party may have acquired “a backup copy of the database that manages fundraising information.”
“This incident did not affect all RSFH patient information; rather it was limited to Roper St. Francis Foundations' fundraising database and did not involve any access to medical systems or electronic health records,” Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said.
The fundraising database accessed by the unauthorized party may have included patients' names, ages, genders, dates of birth, addresses, dates of treatment, departments of service and treating physicians, he said.
Blackbaud said Social Security numbers, financial account and credit card information were encrypted and not able to be accessed by the unauthorized party.
RFSH established a dedicated call center to answer any questions about this incident, at 1-866-938-0447, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. RSFH recommends affected patients review statements they receive from their healthcare providers. If patients see services they did not receive, they should contact their provider immediately.
To help prevent this from happening again, RSFH is reviewing how information is stored with third-party vendors and is re-evaluating its relationship with Blackbaud.
