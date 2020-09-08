S.C. reports 339 new cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional deaths

S.C. reports 339 new cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional deaths
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 123,801, probable cases to 2,107, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths. (Source: AP)
By Ray Rivera | September 8, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 4:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 339 new COVID-19 cases and 5 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 123,801, probable cases to 2,107, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,079,586
Total tests reported to DHEC on Monday 2,993
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.3%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,962 70
Berkeley County 4,906 79
Charleston County 14,323 232
Colleton County 919 38
Dorchester County 3,655 82
Georgetown County 1,733 37
Orangeburg County 2,897 106
Williamsburg County 1,219 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:

COVID-19-Death-Summary_9.8.... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.