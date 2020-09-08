Shelby Rogers falls in US Open quarterfinals to Naomi Osaka

“I think there’s a lot of positives. One is that I am able to adapt to these new conditions, the new normal, if you will, for tennis tournaments. I know I can handle it and make the most out of that, which is encouraging. I feel healthy. I feel happy on court. I’m happy with where my game is, as well. I feel like I have a sense of clarity of what I’m trying to do when I step on the court. The confidence is just building with each match.”