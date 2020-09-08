Shelby Rogers falls in US Open quarterfinals to Naomi Osaka

NEW YORK (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers' best run in a major tournament in 4 years ended abruptly Tuesday night as the Lowcountry native fell in straight sets to 4th seed Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 6-4.
The loss concluded a stretch that saw Rogers make the quarterfinals at a major for the first time since the French Open in 2016.
“I’m really proud of myself.” Rogers said after the match. “I tried to do the right things. I thought she played very well. My first match on Ashe without the fans, so that was quite an experience. Check that off the bucket list. I played there before with a packed stadium, and it was very, very different. Overall really good week for me. A lot of positives."
Rogers finished with 27 unforced errors, Osaka with eight.
This was the 4th time the two had played each other with Rogers taking the first 3 including a match on Daniel Island in 2017.
Osaka said after the win she considered it a bit of revenge.
“The Charleston match is a really bad after taste in my mouth so I’m really glad I was able to have a much better positive attitude today”
Rogers though is staying upbeat after the loss.
“I think there’s a lot of positives. One is that I am able to adapt to these new conditions, the new normal, if you will, for tennis tournaments. I know I can handle it and make the most out of that, which is encouraging. I feel healthy. I feel happy on court. I’m happy with where my game is, as well. I feel like I have a sense of clarity of what I’m trying to do when I step on the court. The confidence is just building with each match.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.