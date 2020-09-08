Tropical disturbance could near coast late week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will team up with ample tropical moisture and move toward the coast resulting in a cloudier, and wetter, stretch of weather for the next couple of days. We’ll get off to a dry start today with a mix of sun and clouds this morning. A few showers may approach the coast late this morning or this afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle 80s. The rain chance will continue to increase tonight and tomorrow with unsettled weather possible at times through week’s end. We’re watching a tropical disturbance southwest of Bermuda that will drift in our direction Thursday and Friday. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for the potential of weak tropical development as it nears the Carolina coastline. It’s too early to tell if we will see any impacts. IF we are to see any impacts it would be in the form of increased rain chances and possible breezy conditions. We’ll keep you updated!