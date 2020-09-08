Tropical disturbance could near coast late week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will team up with ample tropical moisture and move toward the coast resulting in a cloudier, and wetter, stretch of weather for the next couple of days. We’ll get off to a dry start today with a mix of sun and clouds this morning. A few showers may approach the coast late this morning or this afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle 80s. The rain chance will continue to increase tonight and tomorrow with unsettled weather possible at times through week’s end. We’re watching a tropical disturbance southwest of Bermuda that will drift in our direction Thursday and Friday. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for the potential of weak tropical development as it nears the Carolina coastline. It’s too early to tell if we will see any impacts. IF we are to see any impacts it would be in the form of increased rain chances and possible breezy conditions. We’ll keep you updated!
TROPICS: We’re watching four areas in the Atlantic Basin Right now.
Area #1: Tropical disturbance SW of Bermuda could approach the Southeast coast Thursday or Friday. Slow, weak tropical development is possible as this nears the Carolina coastline. Breezy and wet conditions are possible dependent on development and track.
Area #2: Tropical Storm Paulette is located over the open Atlantic. Slow strengthening is possible. No threat to land right now.
Area #3: Tropical Storm Rene is strengthening near the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to north quickly. No threat to land right now.
Area #4: Strong tropical wave about to move off the Africa coastline. This is the one to watch for next week as it strengthens and moves across the Atlantic. This is several weeks from the US, IF it ever makes it to the US.
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 84.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 87.
SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 88.
SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 88.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.