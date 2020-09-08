United Airlines to resume flights from Charleston to Denver

“United’s announcement of daily nonstop service to Denver is a testament to the strength and resiliency of the travel industry and our region’s reputation as a top destination” Airport Board Chair and Explore Charleston CEO Helen T. Hill said. “We appreciate United’s long-standing partnership and continued confidence in our market. We look forward to both welcoming visitors from the Mile High city to the Holy City and improving quality of life for Charleston area residents through expanded access to the southwest and west coast.”