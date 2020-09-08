United Airlines to resume flights from Charleston to Denver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - United Airlines said Tuesday it will resume daily nonstop service from Charleston International Airport to Denver, Colorado next month.
United’s flight schedule begins Oct. 1:
- Depart Charleston at 4:30 p.m. Arrive in Denver at 6:26 p.m.
- Depart Denver at 10 a.m. Arrive in Charleston at 3:25 p.m.
“We are excited about United’s commitment to the Charleston community,” Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. “The Denver route not only gives residents of the Lowcountry another connection to the western United States, it opens up a world of travel possibilities.”
Flight tickets are available for sale on United.com.
“United’s announcement of daily nonstop service to Denver is a testament to the strength and resiliency of the travel industry and our region’s reputation as a top destination” Airport Board Chair and Explore Charleston CEO Helen T. Hill said. “We appreciate United’s long-standing partnership and continued confidence in our market. We look forward to both welcoming visitors from the Mile High city to the Holy City and improving quality of life for Charleston area residents through expanded access to the southwest and west coast.”
