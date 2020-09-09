Deputies investigating early-morning shooting

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was shot early Wednesday morning on James Island.
Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Central Park Road at approximately 2:40 a.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The victim said he had been shot in the hand while in the area of Central Park Road near Fleming Road, Antonio said.
He was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the shooting remains active.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
