Entrepreneur center planned for portion of West Ashley’s Citadel Mall space

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley may soon become a top spot for entrepreneurs to work and attend classes.
Though signs outside have not yet changed, the property known as Citadel Mall has a new name: the Epic Center. The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will consider turning a portion of the mall into the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, a place for businesses just starting out in the tech world. It will also have a coding school and training programs for people looking to work in the tech field.
“The fact that it’s going into the Epic Center, into West Ashley, signals that West Ashley is a place that is appealing for employers and for the tech industry,” Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said. “So it’s a big announcement and it’s a great thing for West Ashley.”
The Epic Center spans over 100 acres here in West Ashley, and city leaders say this new business, along with the recently opened MUSC office, are only the beginning of what is the largest redevelopment project in West Ashley.
“This marks a major change in this locations, pivoting away from being a place that was a consumer center, to a place that’s now a job center," Lindsey said. "And it’s big news because it signals a sustained commitment by the owners the put more high wage jobs in this location.”
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. You can watch the meeting at this link. To attend over the phone, dial 929-205-6099. When prompted, enter Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415 followed by Password: 079486.
The plan calls for the Harbor Entrepreneur Center to open its doors in the next few weeks.
