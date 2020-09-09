Largest container ship to visit U.S. east coast coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest ship to ever visit the U.S. east coast is coming to Charleston at the end of the month.
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority announced that the CMA CGM Brazil is expected to sail into the Charleston Harbor on Sept. 20.
The Ports Authority created a graphic showing how enormous the ship is which measures a whopping 1,200 feet long which is longer than two Washington monuments.
As of Wednesday night, the Brazil was currently off the coast of Nova Scotia.
The container ship, which was built this year, departed from Sri Lanka and is on its way to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The Ports Authority is tracking the ship as it makes it way to the Holy City. You can follow its progress here.
