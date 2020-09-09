Man wounded when gunman fires into moving vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting in Ladson Tuesday night involving someone firing into a vehicle.
Capt. Roger Antonio said deputies responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Trident Hospital where the shooting victim had been taken. The victim told deputies he was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Von Oshen Road near Perritte Circle when an unknown shooter fired at the vehicle.
Other occupants of the vehicle were not hurt, Antonio said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
