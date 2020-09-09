Tropical moisture to fuel showers through the end of the week

A tropical disturbance, located 500 southeast of Charleston, will continue to drift toward the Carolina coastline over the next 48 to 72 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area but significant development is not likely as it moves our way over the next couple days. Right now it appears that a worst case scenario would put a weak tropical system in our backyard by Friday morning. This scenario would not change our weather much. Regardless, tropical moisture will keep our weather unsettled at time for the remainder of the week. Long story short - it’s gonna rain either way.