Tropical moisture to fuel showers through the end of the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the end of the week with a steady supply of moisture streaming in from the Atlantic Ocean. We’re off to a wet start on our Wednesday morning in spots and scattered rain will be possible through this afternoon and evening. Clouds will help to hold down temperatures today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A tropical disturbance, located 500 southeast of Charleston, will continue to drift toward the Carolina coastline over the next 48 to 72 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area but significant development is not likely as it moves our way over the next couple days. Right now it appears that a worst case scenario would put a weak tropical system in our backyard by Friday morning. This scenario would not change our weather much. Regardless, tropical moisture will keep our weather unsettled at time for the remainder of the week. Long story short - it’s gonna rain either way.
TROPICS: We’re still watching four areas in the Atlantic Basin right now.
1) The aforementioned tropical disturbance about 500 miles off of our coastline. A weak tropical system may develop as it nears the Carolina coastline. No significant impacts are expected.
2) Tropical Storm Paulette is moving slowly in the open Atlantic. No concerns right now.
3) Tropical Depression Rene will likely become a tropical storm again. Rene is located close to the Cabo Verde islands and will likely turn north quickly leading to an early demise of this storm system.
4) The final area we’re watching is a new tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. This is likely to develop into our next named storm, Sally. Too early to tell where this would go. IF it were to make it across the Atlantic Ocean, it would take several weeks before it arrived.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 84.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 85.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 86.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 87.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 88.
