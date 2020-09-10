Partly Sunny With “Splash & Dash” Showers Friday!

Atlantic: We’re watching 3 areas of interest and two tropical storms right now. Tropical Storm Paulette is weakening a bit but forecast to restrengthen as it nears Bermuda early next week. We’ll keep an eye on this storm in case there are significant shifts to the current forecast. Swells from Paulette will start approaching our coastline early next week. Tropical Storm Rene is forecast to turn north quickly and not pose any threat to land areas. Out of the three areas of interest being watched, a strong tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa right now has the best chance of developing into our next named storm(Sally). We’ll keep you updated!