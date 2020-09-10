Partly Sunny With “Splash & Dash” Showers Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not much change as we head into Friday and the weekend as shower chances will increase as we head into the day. Keep the umbrellas handy today because we do expect a few showers and storms. The best rain chance will be inland from the coast this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.
It looks like we’ll have to dodge a few rain drops this weekend with scattered showers and storms expected with highs in the upper 80s. The next cold front on the docket appears to arrive in the Lowcountry Tuesday of next week. This could lower our temperatures and humidity by next Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted!
Gulf of Mexico: Two tropical waves will be watched this weekend with low chances for development. No issues for us.
Caribbean: No development expected over the next 5 days.
Atlantic: We’re watching 3 areas of interest and two tropical storms right now. Tropical Storm Paulette is weakening a bit but forecast to restrengthen as it nears Bermuda early next week. We’ll keep an eye on this storm in case there are significant shifts to the current forecast. Swells from Paulette will start approaching our coastline early next week. Tropical Storm Rene is forecast to turn north quickly and not pose any threat to land areas. Out of the three areas of interest being watched, a strong tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa right now has the best chance of developing into our next named storm(Sally). We’ll keep you updated!
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 89.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain Possible. High 88.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain Possible. High 87.
MONDAY: Rain and storms possible, HIGH: 87.
TUESDAY: A few showers with an approaching cold front, HIGH: 84.
WEDNESDAY: A bit cooler, not as humid, mostly dry, HIGH: 83.
