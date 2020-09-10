Police arrest man wanted in Mt. Pleasant Walmart robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say the man they identified as a suspect in the robbery of a Walmart store is in custody.
Anthony “Andy” Smith is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
The incident happened at the Walmart in the 1400 block of Highway 17 on Sept. 3, Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Don Calabrese said. Authorities named Smith as a suspect and said he was wanted in the robbery on Sept. 10.
He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
