Students experience bus delays as bus drivers adjust to new routes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County parents are frustrated with school bus delays. They claim some buses are picking up students up after school has already started.
Parents with children in Cane Bay and Sangaree schools say they have experienced problems with the school bus all week.
For Diane Devoll, her son has been late to school every day.
“The buses have always been late for my son, as long as we’ve ridden the bus in this area the buses have been late,” Devoll said. “I don’t remember them being this late, like coming after school has already started.”
She said the bus has either showed up 30 minutes to an hour late to pick her son up or the bus has been late dropping him off. There has been a time the bus didn’t show up and a friend had to drive her son to school.
Devoll said her son has been dropped off in an area that was not on the bus route but was close to her house. She also wanted to make it clear that she does not blame the bus drivers and believes the issue falls with district management.
“Thankfully, these are teenagers we are talking about, so you know they have a sense of direction and know where they are going in the neighborhood, but if these were smaller kids it would be a little bit of an issue,” Devoll said.
Berkeley County School District leaders said delays are to be expected while bus drivers adjust to new routes and traffic patterns. In addition, they have launched a new routing software to help improve routes, but there have been hurdles to overcome.
In a statement to Live 5 News, BCSD Spokesman Brian Troutman said:
"Bus delays are expected on the first few days of school as our transportation office adjusts to route changes and complexities created by the pandemic and its impact on operating procedures.
Our teams will be hard at work for the next several weeks in an effort to minimize delays as much as possible.
As always, we value the feedback on bus routes provided by members of our community, and we are thankful for their patience in these initial days as we make improvements."
The school district is always looking for bus drivers and they offer paid training. For more information and how to apply click here.
