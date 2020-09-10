Summerville passes new ordinance requiring public to wear masks in businesses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council has passed a new emergency ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings inside businesses where face-to-face interaction occurs.
The ordinance starts today and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The new ordinance replaces the previous emergency ordinance which ends tonight at 11:59 p.m.
People must wear masks inside business establishments including grocery stores, pharmacies, and town operated buildings. In addition, employees who work at restaurants, retails stores and grocery stores are required to wear face coverings.
Violators may be fined $25, while employees at businesses could face a fine of $100 for non-compliance.
“The vote was made at the regularly scheduled monthly council meeting on Thursday, September 10, in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to reduce risk of exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” town officials said.
The new full ordinance can be read below.
