Fed up with being a victim, Johns Island man creates “Fight Theft” Facebook page

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island man says he’s tired of being the target of thieves, and now he’s using social media to try to get something done.
Trey Hopkins created a Facebook page called “Stop Johns Island Theft.” There’s a cover photo of a boat on the page.
Hopkins says a boat is just one of the many items stolen from him during the past 15 years. He says he’s been targeted so many times that he stopped filing police reports because no one was getting caught.
Hopkins wants other crime victims on Johns Island to share their stories on the page to raise awareness and hopefully generate some leads that will lead to arrests.
“Remote areas, police can’t patrol it all the time. But we need something, we need something to help solve a problem that’s been out of control for me for over 15 years,” Hopkins said.
A spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said rural areas often are targets for thieves.
Capt. Roger Antonio says the agency will work with Hopkins and the other crime victims on Johns Island.
Antonio says community forums, cameras and serial numbers are the best ways to get some results.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.