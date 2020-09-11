Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in training accident in Ga.

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WBTV/AP) - Officials for a North Carolina army base confirm that a paratrooper has died in a training accident in Georgia.
News outlets quoted 82nd Airborne Division Lt. Col. Mike Burns as saying that the paratrooper was assigned to Fort Bragg in North Carolina but was at Georgia’s Fort Stewart at the time of the accident.
According to a post from the 82nd Airborne Division Facebook page, Pfc. Jean Cruz De Leon, a grenadier assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, died from injuries sustained during a training event in Fort Stewart, Georgia.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Pfc. Jean Cruz De Leon, a grenadier assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He died from injuries sustained during a training event in Fort Stewart, Georgia. We will never forget you, fly high! Paratroopers never die, they just slip away,” the post read.
No other information about the accident has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.