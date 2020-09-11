Lowcountry High School Football (9/11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCISA
First Baptist 40 Ben Lippen 10 - The Hurricanes improve to 3-0
Wilson Hall 42 Pinewood Prep 14 - The Panthers fall to 0-2
Laurence Manning 28 Porter-Gaud 0 - Spivey Woodward had 19 tackles and 1 for a loss but it wasn’t enough as the Cyclones drop to 0-2. Matt Kelly had 100 yards passing and 54 yards rushing for Porter-Gaud.
Hilton Head Christian 44 Northwood Academy 8 - The Chargers open at 0-1
Beaufort Academy 28 Colleton Prep 12 - The Warhawks fall to 0-2
Orangeburg Prep 27 Dorchester Academy 6 - The Raiders fall to 0-3
St. John’s Christian 27 Christian Academy 6 - The Cavaliers improve to 3-0 on the year
