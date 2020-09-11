Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .165 with 3 HR’s and 9 RBI
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Game PPD. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 K’s in 31.1 IP.
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - Did not play in a 6-1 loss to the Padres. The Stratford alum is batting .186 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 1-3 with a double (1) in a 6-3 loss to Detroit. The Goose Creek native is batting .100 with an RBI
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
