New water main coming to Ben Sawyer Intracoastal Waterway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Waterworks says a new 10-month-long project will soon begin to improve water sustainability and supply for Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms.
Later this September, Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System say they will begin putting in a new water main under the Ben Sawyer Intracoastal Waterway.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Capital Programs Department Head Bryan Brooks says it will connect the Charleston Water System’s line on Sullivan’s Island to a Mount Pleasant Waterworks-owned water main located at Toler’s Cove in Mount Pleasant.
“It’s a really exciting thing,” Brooks said. “For us, we’ll benefit by having that emergency connection, should we have a main break. We can purchase water from Charleston Water System and we’ll meter it both directions so if we need to reverse the flow to their system, we’ll have the means to be able to do that as well.”
Brooks added that the new water main will aid in the sustainability and flow of water in Mount Pleasant, while also having a backup water line for Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms.
In the past, there has only been one water main that supplies the islands, and Brooks says that it runs under the harbor from Charleston to Sullivan’s Island.
The project is expected to cost about $8.5 million and Brooks says it will be split between the two companies. He adds that those funds come from the regular rates paid by Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System customers.
“To do a project of this magnitude and this cost, to be able to not only share in this cost, but share in the benefits of joining the system together, it is a win-win for most all the effected customers,” Brooks said.
The bike and pedestrian multi-use path located on Ben Sawyer Boulevard from Toler’s Cove Drive to Center Street will be closed during a portion of the project and Brooks says the new water main pipe will be staged along the path before underground placement. He says it has not yet been determined how long the multi-use path will be closed.
During the project, Brooks says construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The project is expected to start by the end of September and Brooks says it will be conducted in phases so that the traveling public can expect temporary adjustments to traffic patterns along segments of Ben Sawyer Boulevard.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks says access to homes and businesses within the project area will be provided throughout the project. They say they will also notify customers in advance of any water service interruption when deemed necessary during construction.
“We realize that many may be disappointed by the temporary closure of the bike and pedestrian path during a portion of the project and we apologize in advance for the inconvenience,” Brooks said. “We discussed several options to complete the project with state and local transportation leaders and the full closure of the path for a period of time was the most efficient way to expedite the work, manage costs, and ensure the safety of the public.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.