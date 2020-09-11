Orangeburg Co. deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Investigators charged 22-year-old William Zachary Moseley with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“This is one of the most despicable crimes anyone can commit, especially on a child,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “Words just cannot describe the range of emotions myself, the men and women of this agency and the community feel about this heinous act.”
Moseley’s charges stem from a 2019 incident in which the victim told her parents that she had been sexually assaulted.
“The child’s father and stepmother reported the incident to investigators in March 2020 after the child had informed her stepmother of two assaults,” OCSO officials said.
The victim said it happened some time in October 2019 when the suspect entered her room.
“Investigators advised the child’s father to contact the OCSO if Moseley appeared at the relative’s home where the assaults occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.
Bond was denied on Moseley during a Friday bond hearing.
