Authorities identify man killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston early Friday morning.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 25-year-old Dontarius Pringle from North Charleston died.
“Mr. Pringle died on September 11, 2020 at approximately 1:17 AM on scene at 7477 Northside Drive from an apparent gunshot wound,” Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins said.
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department are seeking information on the shooting.
At 1:20 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot at 7477 Northside Dr.
When officers arrived they reported locating a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and began to provide lifesaving aid.
“Despite the efforts of the first responders, the victim died of his injuries on-scene,” NCPD officials said. “An investigation into the incident was undertaken and a person of interest has been identified and contacted.”
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and, at this time, no charges have been filed.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at (843) 740-2800.
