Man killed in Mt. Pleasant auto-pedestrian crash was well known Lowcountry shrimper

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Mount Pleasant on Friday was a well known Lowcountry shrimper.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 67-year-old Edwin “Wayne” Magwood from Mount Pleasant.
Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Magwood died at 10:13 a.m. on the scene at the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street from injuries he sustained in the collision.
“September 11th is a somber day for our nation, and now it is even more somber for our town as we mourn the loss of Captain Wayne Magwood,” Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said."He epitomized the history and uniqueness of our local shrimping fleet and what makes Mount Pleasant so special."
Magwood’s shrimp boat is docked at Shem Creek, and he served as a boat captain since he was 16 years old.
“All of us at Red’s Ice House are so, so sad to hear of Wayne’s passing," said Skipper Kress, manager of Red’s Ice House. "He was always cordial, always nice and always had a smile on his face. We’ll certainly miss seeing him when we head to work each day.”
“We always knew where the Magwood dock was and he was an awesome guy, and to think he lived such a crazy and thriving life and then one day a truck came and hit him, it’s crazy," said James Walker, closing manager at Water’s Edge.
At 10:09 a.m., police officers responded to Coleman Boulevard near Mill Street for a collision with injuries.
“The collision resulted in a fatality and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian,” MPPD officials said.
The incident is under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Services Bureau.
Authorities had earlier closed a portion of the road as crews worked the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.