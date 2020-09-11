S.C. reports 951 new cases of COVID-19, and 53 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 951 new COVID-19 cases and 53 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 126,792, probable cases to 2,254, confirmed deaths to 2,877, and 151 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:
