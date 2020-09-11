S.C. reports 951 new cases of COVID-19, and 53 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | September 11, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 4:27 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 951 new COVID-19 cases and 53 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 126,792, probable cases to 2,254, confirmed deaths to 2,877, and 151 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,110,639
Total tests reported to DHEC on Thursday 6,389
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,060 71
Berkeley County 4,973 81
Charleston County 14,464 234
Colleton County 940 38
Dorchester County 3,702 85
Georgetown County 1,750 39
Orangeburg County 2,935 114
Williamsburg County 1,232 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:

