Scattered storms and plenty of humidity this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled as we start off the weekend with a few scattered showers and storms to start Saturday. Highs will be hot and muggy, in the upper 80′s both afternoons. Expect a slightly lower rain chance though as we head into Sunday. A cold front will move through the region late Monday, which should finally cool things down into the middle of the week!
Tropical Depression 19 will move through southern Florida early Saturday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. TD 19 will eventually make landfall, possibly as a tropical storm, into the middle of the week along the northern Gulf coast. No issues for us.
Tropical Storm Paulette will move near Bermuda as a hurricane on Monday, followed by a shift towards the N/NE, which will keep it away from land. No issues for us.
Tropical Storm Rene has struggled through Friday with very little development. Rene is expected to weaken into next week. No issues for us at this time.
There is a larger tropical wave located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. This has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend. It is too early to know much about this system, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
SATURDAY: Warm and muggy, scattered rain and storms at times, HIGH: 88.
SUNDAY: A few showers possible, HIGH: 87.
MONDAY: A few showers and storms, HIGH: 88.
TUESDAY: COOLER! A few showers possible, HIGH: 83.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.