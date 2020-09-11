9/11 Silent Walk held virtually from Patriots Point this year

“When you look at the amount of lives impacted by the pandemic, who have been sick and become ill… When you think about that, it’s an easy decision,” 9/11 Silent Walk Executive Director Capt. Tian Griffieth says. “It is definitely heartbreaking you won’t get to see the people you’re used to seeing. We have people that come from all over the nation, even from Canada, and we look forward to seeing them each year. So it’s very hard to not have them come here, but it’s also, we look at we’re all first responders. We don’t want to have them travel to us and make us sick or we get them sick. And so we want to keep it safe and keep everybody in their own in their own regions. I think this is a safer path to get everything accomplished.”