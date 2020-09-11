Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Mooresville man last seen Sunday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued a missing 75-year-old Mooresville man.
Officials say George Henry Thompson is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Thompson was last seen Sunday, Sept. 6, at 175 Carriage Club Drive in Mooresville.
He is described to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 100 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Thompson may be driving a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 truck with NC License tag PHJ4647.
Anyone with information about Thompson should call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.