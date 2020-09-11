Troopers arrest man in connection to fatal hit-and-run on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol have made an arrest in a case of a fatal hit-and0run involving a motorcyclist.
Deon Lathel Gibson, 35, was charged on Friday with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in grave bodily harm.
The crash happened at around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday on I-26. Highway Patrol says a car was traveling west when it hit the motorcycle.
Authorities said Gibson left the scene immediately following the collision, but has since been booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The coroner’s office identified the deceased as 37-year-old Berry Lance Davis from Lumberton, N.C.
