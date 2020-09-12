Drive-thru voter registration organized in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) -Voter registration will be taking place at Ebenezer Mt. Zion AME Church in Mount Pleasant, the church said.
The church’s lay organization and social action ministry said they will be hosting the drive-thru from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
They say they will have voter information, new voter registration, name and address updates for existing registers and absentee voter registration available.
The church is located at 1095 Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant, and church leaders say that social distancing and masks will be required in its drive-thru format.
