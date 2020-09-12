FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid weekend ahead of Cold Front Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will trend slightly above normal this weekend. Highs will approach the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s. A few showers and storms will briefly cool temperatures down. An isolated afternoon storm will try to push inland later today- not everyone will see rain! Out at the beaches temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and it should remain mainly dry. There’s a moderate risk for rip currents through the next few days so stay out of the waters if possible. A cold front will move through late Monday and ahead of it some scattered rain is possible, but again we are not expecting a washout. Cooler temperatures will settle in Tuesday. Highs mid week will peak in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures in the mid/upper 60s!