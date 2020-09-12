FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid weekend ahead of Cold Front Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will trend slightly above normal this weekend. Highs will approach the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s. A few showers and storms will briefly cool temperatures down. An isolated afternoon storm will try to push inland later today- not everyone will see rain! Out at the beaches temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and it should remain mainly dry. There’s a moderate risk for rip currents through the next few days so stay out of the waters if possible. A cold front will move through late Monday and ahead of it some scattered rain is possible, but again we are not expecting a washout. Cooler temperatures will settle in Tuesday. Highs mid week will peak in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures in the mid/upper 60s!
In the tropics there are no areas of immediate concern for the Lowcountry, however it’s important to stay aware this time of the year. Here’s what we re tracking:
- DISTURBANCE 1: This area is in the central Gulf and will drift southwest closer to Mexico. This is no concern to the U.S.
- TROPICAL DEPRESSION 19: This area will move over the Gulf of Mexico and likely become a tropical storm later today or tomorrow;
- TROPICAL STORM PAULETTE: Paulette will move closer to Bermuda and could soon become a hurricane. A trough will push this storm away from the U.S.
- TROPICAL STORM RENE: Rene is struggling to strengthen and should continue to weaken. It will be downgraded to a tropical depression early next week.
- DISTURBANCE 2: This area is tracking west through the Atlantic and has a likely chance of becoming a tropical depression very soon. This system may eventually impact the Leeward Islands. Too early to tell if it could impact the U.S.
- DISTURBANCE 3: Cluster of showers and storms near the Cabo Verde Islands will migrate west/northwest and has a medium chance of development within the next 5 days.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
