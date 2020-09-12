Free backpacks, school supplies and food for distribution, Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern SC Chapter of the National Action Network says they will be handing out school supplies and food in an effort to help communities impacted by COVID-19.
NAN says that in partnership with Masonic Lodge No.323, they will be distributing the items Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The giveaway will take place at 1372 N Hwy. 52 at the Moncks Corner Masonic Lodge, a statement from NAN said.
Organizers say they want to remind recipients that social distancing will be in place and that all participants must be wearing masks.
The statement closed by saying that a child must also be present if a parent wishes to receive a backpack full of school supplies to ensure the supplies are going to students.
