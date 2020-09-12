Lewis Lifts Battery Within Reach of Rowdies

The Battery opened the game on top but despite getting into better positions were unable to find a way through a Rowdies defense that remained tight over the opening 25 minutes. The best chance in that spell for the hosts came to AJ Paterson, who picked up possession on the top-left edge of the penalty area after a deflected cross from the right and drove into the left side of the box, only to see Rowdies goalkeeper Evan Louro tip his shot from a tight angle over the bar.