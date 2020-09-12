Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/11)

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-2 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 6-0 win over Baltimore in game 1 of a doubleheader. In game 2, went 0-1 with 2 walks and a run scored in a 10-1 win. The Holly Hill native is batting .180 with 3 HR’s and 11 RBI