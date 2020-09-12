Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/11)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/11)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | September 12, 2020 at 1:05 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 1:05 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-2 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 6-0 win over Baltimore in game 1 of a doubleheader. In game 2, went 0-1 with 2 walks and a run scored in a 10-1 win. The Holly Hill native is batting .180 with 3 HR’s and 11 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 5 hits, 6 runs with 3 walks and 1 K in a 10-1 loss to the Yankees. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 30 K’s in 33 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .186 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 3-1 loss to Cincinnati. The Goose Creek native is batting .100 with an RBI

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.