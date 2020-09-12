Officials: Soldier found dead in his barracks at Ft. Jackson

FORT JACKSON (WIS) - A soldier in training was found dead at Fort Jackson at his barracks on Saturday, according to officials.
Fort Jackson media relations officer Leslie Ann Sully said the base is now conducting a 48-hour training stand down after discovering the soldier.
“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him.”
The 29-year-old soldier from Wisconsin has not been identified at this time.
Officials said the death is not related to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
