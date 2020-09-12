S.C. reports 827 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 827 new COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 127,646, probable cases to 2,332, confirmed deaths to 2,891, and 149 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.