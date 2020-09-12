S.C. reports 827 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths

The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean | September 12, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 12:01 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 827 new COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 127,646, probable cases to 2,332, confirmed deaths to 2,891, and 149 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,121,324
Total tests reported to DHEC on Thursday 6,024
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,091 71
Berkeley County 4,986 82
Charleston County 14,499 234
Colleton County 942 39
Dorchester County 3,709 85
Georgetown County 1,751 39
Orangeburg County 2,947 116
Williamsburg County 1,243 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:

