DHEC: New program debut, enhancing South Carolina’s vaccination capabilities

“South Carolina’s transition to SIMON is a monumental upgrade for our state’s immunizations program and the timing of this transition couldn’t be better,” DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “With COVID-19′s continued prevalence across our state, one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. SIMON provides immunization providers access to an individual’s comprehensive immunization record.”