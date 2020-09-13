FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm & humid temps return today & tomorrow, cool down arrives Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will continue to trend above normal, especially tomorrow as heat and humidity surge ahead of the cold front. Highs today will peak in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees tomorrow. Sunshine should prevail most of this afternoon and tomorrow with a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Along this afternoon’s sea breeze a couple of showers and storm should develop just in from the coast. This activity will try to push inland through the afternoon hours. Most areas will not see any rain though!