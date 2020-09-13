FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm & humid temps return today & tomorrow, cool down arrives Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will continue to trend above normal, especially tomorrow as heat and humidity surge ahead of the cold front. Highs today will peak in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees tomorrow. Sunshine should prevail most of this afternoon and tomorrow with a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Along this afternoon’s sea breeze a couple of showers and storm should develop just in from the coast. This activity will try to push inland through the afternoon hours. Most areas will not see any rain though!
Temperatures will go from near 90 tomorrow to near 80 degrees Tuesday. Lower humidity and these cooler temps will remain that Fall is just around the corner (official start is on Sept. 22nd). Morning in the upper 60s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the tropics there are no areas of immediate concern for the Lowcountry, however it’s important to stay aware this time of the year. Here’s what we re tracking:
DISTURBANCE 1: This area is in the central Gulf and will drift southwest closer to Mexico. This is no concern to the U.S.
TROPICAL STORM SALLY: This storm could undergo rapid intensification tomorrow and make landfall as a category 2 hurricane Tuesday near southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.
HURRICANE PAULETTE: Paulette will move closer to Bermuda on today and tomorrow. A trough will push this storm away from the U.S.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION RENE: Rene will continue to weaken into a remnant low in the next few days.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 20: This area is tracking west through the Atlantic and has a likely chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next few days. This system should move NW and we will continue to monitor this area.
DISTURBANCE 2: A cluster of showers and storms are a few hundreds of miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and will move west/northwest. It now has a high-end chance of development within the next 5 days.
DISTURBANCE 3: A tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa and has a low-end chance of development.
TODAY: Warm and humid, isolated shower or storm possible, HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: Hot and humid, slight shower and storm chance later in the day; HIGH: 91.
TUESDAY: Cooler and less humid, HIGH: 83.
WEDNESDAY: More comfortable, HIGH: 85.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.
