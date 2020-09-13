Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/12)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a triple (1), a K and an error (1) in a 2-1 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .183 with 3 HR’s and 11 RBI
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 2-1 loss to the Yankees. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 30 K’s in 33 IP.
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .186 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in a 7-1 win over Cincinnati. The Goose Creek native is batting .091 with 2 RBI
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
