Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/12)

Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | September 13, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 12:13 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a triple (1), a K and an error (1) in a 2-1 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .183 with 3 HR’s and 11 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 2-1 loss to the Yankees. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 30 K’s in 33 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .186 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in a 7-1 win over Cincinnati. The Goose Creek native is batting .091 with 2 RBI

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

