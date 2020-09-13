S.C. reports 515 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 additional deaths

S.C. reports 515 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 additional deaths
The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean | September 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 11:42 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 515 new COVID-19 cases and 24 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 129,484, probable cases to 2,380, confirmed deaths to 2,915, and 149 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,138,860
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 5,482
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,102 72
Berkeley County 4,996 82
Charleston County 14,542 235
Colleton County 944 39
Dorchester County 3,720 86
Georgetown County 1,751 41
Orangeburg County 2,958 118
Williamsburg County 1,244 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Sunday are below:

0913_COVID-19 Case and Prob... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Sunday are below:

0913_Deaths_9_13_2020 (new)... by Live 5 News



