Deputies: Man who barricaded himself in home with children in custody

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff that began at a home along Savannah Highway has ended, and the man is in custody.
It happened on the 3600 block of Savannah Highway near Main Road where officers had asked motorists to avoid the area.
Charleston County deputies say that a man had a gun in a home with a woman and two kids. They were all able to get out the home safely during the standoff.
The SWAT Team, negotiators and other emergency units responded to the home. Authorities also used a drone and a helicopter during the standoff.
The man who is now in custody recorded part of the standoff on Facebook Live.
Law enforcement say they were posted around the scene to make sure no one was in the line of fire.
“I know that we had a number of 911 calls, some of us telling us about the situation and about the man being armed," said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say their goal was to make sure everyone was brought to safety.
