FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Teddy forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Teddy has officially formed in the Atlantic as of Monday morning, becoming the fourth named system currently being tracked.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Teddy was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 40.4 West. Teddy is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A continued west-northwestward motion is expected for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest by mid-week.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is anticipated, and Teddy is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.
The biggest immediate impact on the Lowcountry’s forecast is expected to come from Tropical Storm Sally, currently building strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday night before making landfall over Louisiana Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says Sally is likely to produce a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast starting late Monday.
By Thursday, rain chances in the Lowcountry increase to 70 percent as remnants of Sally are expected to move to the east toward the Carolinas. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the speed at which those remnants move over land will determine whether the biggest rain threat will happen on Thursday, Friday or into Saturday morning, but some areas could see as much as two to three inches of rain.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 28.3 North, longitude 87.3 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. This general motion is expected Monday, followed by a decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northwest Monday night and a northward turn sometime on Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico Monday, approach southeastern Louisiana Monday afternoon, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday.
Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north-northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 29.42 inches.
Forecasters are keeping their eye on two other named systems along with three others that have varying degrees of development potential.
Hurricane Paulette was near Bermuda Monday morning where a hurricane warning is in effect. But Paulette is expected to make a turn to the north after its eye passes over Bermuda.
But despite its distance from the U.S. coastline, Paulette was contributing to a higher risk of rip currents off the Lowcountry coast. On Sunday, three people, including two children, were rescued after they were caught in rip currents off Folly Beach. EMS took a woman and a 6-year-old child to the hospital after the incident.
Rene was downgraded to a tropical depression over the weekend and is expected to dissipate into a remnant low by Wednesday.
Forecasters are watching Tropical Depression 21, which is to the east of Teddy.
At 6 a.m., the center of the newly-formed depression was near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 28.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 6 mph and this motion is forecast to continue into Monday afternoon, followed by a turn toward the northwest Monday night, with a west-northwestward motion expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening could occur Monday and Monday night, and the depression could briefly become a tropical storm during that time. But weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday night, if not sooner, and continue into Wednesday and Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.80 inches.
Forecasters are watching two other systems with a lower chance of development so far.
The first is a weak area of low pressure over the west-central Gulf of Mexico producing limited shower activity. Forecasters say the chance this system would develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm is not likely because of strong upper-level winds. The National Hurricane Center gives it only a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days.
The second, however, is a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions may help the wave slowly develop this week as it moves westward at about 10 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance for development over the next five days.
The two remaining storm names on the 2020 list are Vicky and Wilfred. After that, the National Hurricane Center would begin naming storms using the Greek alphabet. The only other time that happened was during the 2005 hurricane season, which had six storms named with Greek letters.
