FORECAST: Remnants of Sally to increase Rain Chance in the Lowcountry; Stretch of Cooler Temps Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tropics are continuing to pump out new storms quickly- two storms were named today (Teddy and Vicky). There is only one other named storm, Wilfred, before we swap to the Greek alphabet. Thankfully, there are no concerns for the Lowcountry but the rain chance will increase starting Wednesday because of Sally’s remnant moisture passing through South Carolina. Hurricane Paulette is also of no concern, but will have to be very cautious as the rip current risk will increase to “high” tomorrow.
A stretch of much cooler air arrives tomorrow thanks to cold front!A cold front is tracking through the area. An isolated shower or two is possible overnight. Drier and cooler air will arrive tomorrow. Lows will begin the low 70s with highs in the lower 80s. Look for a lot of clouds tomorrow with a low chance for rain. A second cold front will move through late in the week and could drop temps to the upper 70s this weekend.
TROPICS: We are watching Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, the remnants of Rene, Tropical Storm Teddy and Tropical Storm Vicky. There are no areas we are concerned about. Models are taking Teddy to the north around a ridge of high pressure, staying out over the ocean. Hurricane Paulette will take a turn away from the U.S. Vicky, the latest storm to form, will weaken to just an area of low pressure mid week. A tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance of development.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance for overnight shower/storm; low: 72.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much cooler and breezy; HIGH: 82.
WEDNESDAY: Rain chance increasing, staying cool; HIGH: 80
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
