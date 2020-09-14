FORECAST: Remnants of Sally to increase Rain Chance in the Lowcountry; Stretch of Cooler Temps Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tropics are continuing to pump out new storms quickly- two storms were named today (Teddy and Vicky). There is only one other named storm, Wilfred, before we swap to the Greek alphabet. Thankfully, there are no concerns for the Lowcountry but the rain chance will increase starting Wednesday because of Sally’s remnant moisture passing through South Carolina. Hurricane Paulette is also of no concern, but will have to be very cautious as the rip current risk will increase to “high” tomorrow.