Home health and telehealth care growing during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Home health care and telehealth practices have become an advantage and a necessity for patients and health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSC Health partnered with one of the leading home health care providers, Bayada Home Health Care in 2016 and has adapted the practice to meet patients' needs during the pandemic. The care is covered by Medicare 100-percent and has expanded to meet the needs of more patients. Home health services are now available to anyone more susceptible to COVID-19 and not just homebound patients.
Click here for more information on MUSC Health at Home.
Telehealth has also played a growing role in the way patients and providers meet and provide built-in protection for both sides. Medicare also changed its guidelines and reimbursements for telehealth to allow for improved access to primary care and specialists.
The Medicare Home health and telehealth changes are temporary but have been extended due to the need. Nicole Hansen, a Transitional Care Manager with MUSC Health at Home says the need for this care continues to grow, especially as Flu season begins.
