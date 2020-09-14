Group holds protest in Pawleys Island, wants mayor to resign

“I want to answer a question of why we are doing what we’re doing and what do we expect from the mayor Pawleys Island? We simply expect him to resign,” Georgetown NAACP branch Second Vice President Marilyn Hemingway said. “Why are we asking him to resign? Because of the racial rant that he posted on Facebook, and people need to realize and understand that in this time in history in Pawleys Island, Georgetown County and our nation that we seek justice, we seek to raise the voice of those who are marginalized and the mayor needs to realize that he endangered the lives of black folks and people of color.”