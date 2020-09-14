Live 5 News anchor appears on national program to talk U.S. senate race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A political race in South Carolina is getting national attention. Polls show Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, is facing a serious challenge from opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison.
An interview conducted by national television host Greta Van Susteren with Live 5 veteran anchor Ann McGill, appeared on Full Court Press Sunday morning.
“They should be paying attention to South Carolina Greta, because a lot of folks think that this will be a very, very close race between Sen. Lindsey Graham and his opponent Jaime Harrison,” McGill said.
“So he’s (Harrison) well known in SC, we may get to know him as time marches on with all the attention on it,” Van Susteren said. “But tell me this, is the African American vote key to this race?”
“The African American vote is very key to this race, but in order for Harrison to win, he will need broad support,” McGill said.
The interview with Van Susteren and McGill aired Sept. 13. Full Court Press airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Live 5.
If you want to learn more about the candidates, three debates have been scheduled for next month. All will take place at 7 p.m.
The first debate is scheduled for Oct. 3 and will take place at Allen University in Columbia. That debate will be hosted by Live 5 sister station WIS, as well as parent company Gray Media.
The second debate will take place on Oct. 12 in Spartanburg and is co-sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
The final event will see both candidates return to Columbia on Oct. 21, and will be co-hosted by SC ETV and The Post and Courier.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say no studio audiences will be allowed for any of the debates.
