Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 51 yards in a 16-13 loss to San Diego
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles in a 16-13 loss to San Diego
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Was inactive in win over Panthers
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not play in a 27-23 win over Detroit
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 38-25 win over Atlanta
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 24-20 loss to Arizona
