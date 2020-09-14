Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)
(Source: Cincinnati Bengals)
By Kevin Bilodeau | September 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 1:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 51 yards in a 16-13 loss to San Diego

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles in a 16-13 loss to San Diego

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Was inactive in win over Panthers

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not play in a 27-23 win over Detroit

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 38-25 win over Atlanta

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 24-20 loss to Arizona

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.