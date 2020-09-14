Proposed subdivision would be the largest in Hollywood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new subdivision in the works in Hollywood and is on track to the be the largest in the town.
The subdivision would be near downtown Hollywood, near Highway 162 and Highway 165 and it is set to be larger than Stono Ferry with nearly 400 new homes.
The land has been passed down for generations, and the town’s planning director, Roy Dehaven, says it’s time to grow the town where they can to bring more jobs and more residents to the area.
“Long-term, as its completely built out, it will give us the anchor to this town center district,” Dehaven said. “It’ll give us 350 residences close to the heart of downtown Hollywood.”
The developers say they plan to make the homes entry to medium-priced. Many of the homes will be one-story, which the developers hope could make them attractive to retirees.
Hollywood town officials say this area could serve as a hub for people working in Summerville and North Charleston, and they are already working with the state’s Department of Transportation on improving and widening the highways.
The developer working on the project, Joe Margarite, says they are planning to hire locally within the town for all construction work, and they say that means at least 600 jobs to get the project started.
“It’s going to bring a lot of money into this community,” Margarite said. “It’ll support all of these local businesses here that are struggling. Our Piggly Wiggly right here is struggling to stay open, and they need more customers. There will be construction jobs here for at least 6 years.”
The proposal will be discussed at the town’s planning commission meeting on Oct. 8 and then again at the end of the month.
They’re taking public comment now. Public hearing comments will be accepted in writing via email to the Clerk of Council at twhite@townofhollywood.org or by mail to P.O. Box 519, Hollywood, South Carolina, 29449.
If it is approved in October, the developers are hoping to start construction by the spring. And construction would take about six years.
