Sally could usher in big changes later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A busy weather week, with lots of changes ahead, will start out quietly here on our Monday. Expect a continuation of sunny, mainly dry and hot weather today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland, with mid 80s at the beaches. There is a MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS today due to swell from distant Hurricane Paulette located near Bermuda. A cold front will pass through the area overnight, producing a few showers, and lowering the humidity for the day on Tuesday. Highs will be cooler with a mostly cloudy sky in the low 80s.