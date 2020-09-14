Sally could usher in big changes later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A busy weather week, with lots of changes ahead, will start out quietly here on our Monday. Expect a continuation of sunny, mainly dry and hot weather today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland, with mid 80s at the beaches. There is a MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS today due to swell from distant Hurricane Paulette located near Bermuda. A cold front will pass through the area overnight, producing a few showers, and lowering the humidity for the day on Tuesday. Highs will be cooler with a mostly cloudy sky in the low 80s.
Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi coastline tomorrow and the remnant moisture is something we’ll be tracking as it eventually teams up with a cold front and moves to the east, in our direction. The rain chance will begin to increase on Wednesday with rain becoming likely either Thursday or Friday. Depending on the eventual track, and speed, some rain could be heavy at times. We’ll keep you updated.
A cold front will try to move through Friday night or Saturday helping us dry out and cool down to Fall like temperatures over the weekend. Highs may only reach the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS: A hurricane, two tropical storms, two tropical depressions and two areas to watch are roaming about the Atlantic basin. Currently, none of these pose any threat to the Lowcountry but it does appear that we’ll be impacted by the leftovers of Sally. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 82.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 83.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. Breezy. High 83.
SATURDAY: AM Rain Possible. Cooler. High 79.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.
